UK Govt To Offer Free Visa To Nigerian Graduates

The British Government on Monday rolled out a £10,000 (about N10m) international relocation payment (IRP) to non-United Kingdom trainees (UK) trainees and teachers to work in England.

According to the announcement made by the UK government, the payment is meant to cover the costs of moving to England, such as visa fees, immigration health surcharge, and other relocation expenses.

The statement reads, “The IPR provides financial support to teachers and trainees from all over the world who wish to come to train and work in English schools. “It will be paid around the end of the teacher’s or trainee’s first term. It will not need to be repaid. “If eligible, trainee teachers can receive both the IRP and a bursary or scholarship. The UK government said that to be eligible, teachers or trainees must be willing to come and work in England for the 2023 to 2024 academic year The offer is only for non-UK citizens and those not already in the UK. Also, interested persons must first visit the UK teaching website to ensure their certificates match the requirements for teachers and trainees.

The statement further noted that the scheme works differently for fee-paying trainees, salaried trainees, and teachers.

It added:

“Trainees on fee-paying courses do not need to apply for the IRP. Training providers will pay the IRP directly to these trainees and any bursaries they are entitled to.

“Teachers and trainees are encouraged to express an interest in the IRP by emailing IPR directly.

job or course after 31 October 2023, while successful applicants should receive the £10,000(about N10m) by 31 January 2024.”

Interested applicants are advised to apply now, however, for those who miss the October 2023 application deadline, the UK government has promised that another round will commence in January 2024.

The Requirements for this scheme are;

-Be a non-UK citizen

+Be coming to England to teach or train to teach languages or physics

-Have a degree

-Have recognized teacher-training qualifications

-Have at least one year of teaching experience

-Be able to speak English at an undergraduate level.

The languages eligible for the payment are Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Urdu.

The physics courses eligible for the payment are physics, astrophysics, and nuclear physics.

It is important to note that at the embassy, interested applicants must apply for a skilled worker visa.