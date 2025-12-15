UK Govt To Begin Crypo Regulation In 2027

The British government on Monday said the United Kingdom (UK) laws on regulating cryptocurrency firms will take effect in 2027, with the “Firm and proportionate” rules supporting the industry while protecting consumers’ interests.

To this end, cryptocurrency companies will be “Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the same way as other providers of financial products, including being subject to established transparency standards”, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Correspondingly, the FCA said that rules on a specific framework for cryptocurrencies would be published by 2026.

“Bringing crypto into the regulatory perimeter is a crucial step in securing the UK’s position as a world-leading financial centre in the digital age,” finance minister Rachel Reeves said in the statement.

“By giving firms clear rules of the road, we are providing the certainty they need to invest, innovate and create high-skilled jobs here in the UK.”

Reeves further added that the legislation will hand millions of people “strong consumer protections” by “locking dodgy actors out of the UK market”.

It would be recalled that the European Union introduced similar legislation one year ago, while the United States is progressively introducing its own rules regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

The digital tokens, of which bitcoin is the biggest, have come under increasing scrutiny from regulators after a string of controversies in recent years, including high-profile collapses of exchanges.