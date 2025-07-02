UK Govt Stops Overseas Recruitment For Caregivers

The United Kingdom (UK) government has initiated a significant overhaul of its immigration system, with new rules set to take effect on July 22, 2025.

These reforms, referred to as a “complete reset,” were announced in Parliament by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Wednesday, July 1.

The primary objective of the changes is to reduce migration and lessen dependence on low-paid foreign labor.

Starting July 22, new visa applications for care roles from outside the UK will no longer be accepted. However, care workers already in the country will be permitted to switch visa types internally until July 2028.

READ ALSO

The updated system also raises both the salary and qualification thresholds for skilled worker visas. Moving forward, most applicants will need at least a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification.

Those currently residing and working in the UK under existing permits will be exempt from this requirement.

“The salary requirements for work visas are being adjusted in accordance with the latest data from the Office for National Statistics,” stated Seema Malhotra, UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship.

Malhotra also mentioned that the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) will review the new salary bands and related exemptions.

Additionally, the reforms will significantly reduce the shortage occupation list, which previously facilitated easier access to visas for jobs in high demand. Over 100 roles, including chefs and plasterers, are being removed from this list.

A smaller list of “critical” roles will be retained temporarily, but these positions will no longer qualify for discounted fees or the ability to bring dependents.

The government has assigned the MAC to assess the temporary list and determine if any roles should remain beyond 2026.

A particularly noteworthy change is the closure of the overseas recruitment route for social care workers.