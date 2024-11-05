UK Govt Sacks Over 600 Police Officers For Misconduct

Share

The United Kingdom (UK) government has sacked nearly 600 Police officers in England and Wales from March 2024, according to a report sighted by New Telegraph.

The reports revealed that the sackings include 74 officers kicked out of policing for sexual offences and misconduct as police chiefs battle to restore public confidence after a string of scandals.

Another 18 officers were dismissed for possessing indecent images of children, according to the figures compiled by the College of Policing, an independent public body.

The reputation of policing in the UK has been left in tatters since the 2021 kidnap, rape and murder of marketing executive Sarah Everard by a serving officer in London’s Metropolitan Police who was later jailed for the rest of his life.

