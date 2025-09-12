A representative of the British High Commission, Jonny Baxter, has paid a visit to the Akwa Ibom State Government to discuss trade and investment opportunities.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday, September 12, by the Government House Press Unit in Uyo, the state capital.

According to the statement, the Deputy High Commissioner and his team were welcomed by Governor Umo Eno.

Governor Eno outlined his administration’s development drive under the ARISE Agenda during the visit, acknowledging the contributions of past governments and presenting fresh investment opportunities in Akwa Ibom.

The British High Commission’s delegation arrived at a time when the United Kingdom is ramping up efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties with Nigeria and other African economies in the post-Brexit era.

With Nigeria ranking among the UK’s top trading partners in Africa, London has consistently signalled its commitment to deepening cooperation at both federal and state levels, with a focus on agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and tourism.

Governor Eno, while welcoming the delegation, highlighted the long-standing historical ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom and commended Britain’s humanitarian interventions in the country.

Eno said, “This special relationship has also been extended to the sub-nationals like ours. It may interest you to know that, in recognition of this special relationship.

“My administration has been working with the Tony Blair Institute in strategic areas, particularly tourism development, and I commend them for their kind partnership with us”

He disclosed that the state had recently sponsored a group of underprivileged secondary school students for an educational exchange programme in the United Kingdom, designed to expand their horizons and inspire aspirations beyond their immediate environment.

The governor also showcased the state’s designated economic zones — the Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone, the Ibom Industrial City, and the Itam Industrial Park in Uyo — positioning them as hubs for prospective investors.

“We want to work with an investor to power the park so that it can run off-grid and provide power to industries that want to operate there,”

He further highlighted upcoming projects, including the Aviation Hub, the Ibom Convention Centre, and the Ikot Ekpene International Market, stressing that Akwa Ibom is the first sub-national entity in Nigeria to establish a full-fledged aviation ecosystem.

In his response, Baxter commended Akwa Ibom’s development initiatives and conveyed the UK government’s interest in exploring investment opportunities in the state’s agriculture and tourism sectors

He said, “The Commission in Lagos has a commercial focus and we are looking at business and trade in the southern areas of Nigeria. I want to get as many southern states as I can, and I have long been looking forward to getting to Akwa Ibom State.

“The reason is reinforced by Ibom Air, which to my mind feels like one of the best flight carriers in the country in so many ways, and everyone should be extraordinarily proud of Ibom Air.”

He also added, “I have been impressed by what I have seen so far here in Akwa Ibom State. I have barely been here for 24 hours, but already the infrastructure, the roads, are very clearly impressive, and just looking at the scenery here—how green and lush Akwa Ibom is—I can really see the agricultural potential of the state and other investments.”

Baxter later toured key facilities, including the multi-billion-naira ARISE Resort, where the Eno administration has converted a 70-hectare erosion-ravaged ravine into a thriving tourist destination.