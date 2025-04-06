Share

David Lammy, the United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary, has condemned the detention and deportation of two British Labour Party lawmakers, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, by the Israeli government after denying them entry into the country.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Israel’s immigration ministry, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the MPs were turned away on suspicion of planning to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred.”

The duo had flown into Ben Gurion Airport from Luton, accompanied by their aides, but were detained upon arrival and subsequently deported.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Saturday, Lammy described the actions of the Israeli authorities as “unacceptable” and “counterproductive,” insisting that such treatment of elected British officials was deeply troubling.

“It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities,” Lammy said.

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.”

The incident has sparked diplomatic tension between the two countries, with political analysts warning it could affect bilateral relations, especially at a time when scrutiny of Israel’s policies is intensifying across the globe.

There has been no official response from the Israeli government beyond the initial immigration ministry statement.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has yet to release an official position on the incident.

