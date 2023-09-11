UK Govt Establishes Visa Processing Center In Enugu

The Enugu State government has commended the United Kingdom (UK) government for setting up a visa centre in the state to facilitate the processing of visa applications by residents in the state, South-East zone, and the country at large.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Chidiebere Onyia, recalled that the visa centre was part of Governor Peter Mbah’s earlier requests during his visit to the Government House, Enugu, by the UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, in June this year.

According to the statement, the government received the news of the visa centre with delight and satisfaction, stressing that it would further enhance economic partnership and cultural exchanges between Enugu State and the United Kingdom.

“The Enugu State Government therefore looks forward to a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the UK, as the visa centre would help cement the relationship”, the statement added.

The government called on the people, specifically those residing in the South-East to avail themselves of the opportunity provided to file their visa applications in the state.

The government, however, promised to ensure improved security both for residents and visitors carrying on business in the state.

It reiterated that the state was open for business and investment more than ever before.