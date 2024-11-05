UK Govt Confirms Two Additional Mpox Cases

Share

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday confirmed two more cases of Clade Ib Mpox virus.

According to the agency, this has increased the current total to three in the country.

The latest cases have been identified as household contacts of the initial patient, underscoring the potential for the virus to spread in close-contact settings.

Both patients are receiving specialist treatment at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London.

READ ALSO:

UKHSA in a statement updated on Tuesday, affirmed that while the virus shows transmissibility in close-contact environments, the overall risk to the general UK population remains low.

Chief Medical Adviser Prof. Susan Hopkins remarked, “Mpox is very infectious in households with close contact, and so it is not unexpected to see further cases within the same household.

“The overall risk to the UK population remains low.”

Efforts are underway to contain the virus, with UKHSA actively tracing all close contacts of the confirmed cases and implementing testing and vaccinations.

Prof. Hopkins added, “We are working with partners to make sure all contacts of the cases are identified and contacted to reduce the risk of further spread.”

Close contacts are being offered testing, advised on precautionary care, and provided with vaccines where necessary.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, commended the response from healthcare professionals, stating, “I am extremely grateful to the healthcare professionals who are carrying out incredible work to support and care for the patients affected.

“The overall risk to the UK population currently remains low, and the government is working alongside UKHSA and the NHS to protect the public and prevent transmission.”

Streeting assured the public that additional vaccines are being secured and that healthcare providers are well-prepared to manage any further cases.

This response follows the UK’s first confirmed Clade Ib mpox case on 30 October 2024, which involved a patient who had recently traveled to Africa, where Clade Ib outbreaks have been reported in countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda.

The initial case is currently being treated at the Royal Free Hospital’s High Consequence Infectious Diseases unit.

NHS national director for vaccination and screening, Steve Russell, reiterated the NHS’s readiness, stating, “The NHS is fully prepared to respond to the first confirmed case of this clade of mpox.

“Since mpox first became present in England, local services have pulled out all the stops to vaccinate those eligible, with tens of thousands in priority groups already protected.”

Russell assured that the NHS has plans in place to quickly expand vaccination rollout if needed.

As part of the UK’s surveillance and containment efforts, the UKHSA is working closely with global health agencies to monitor developments and share technical updates.

Prof. Hopkins emphasized the importance of continued vigilance, urging the public to stay informed and seek medical guidance if symptoms such as rash or fever appear.

While UKHSA’s current assessment suggests low risk to the general public, health authorities are actively assessing containment strategies to ensure public safety as this situation unfolds.

Share

Please follow and like us: