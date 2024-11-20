UK Govt Backs Fight Against Cybersecurity Challenges In Nigeria

Share

Key stakeholders from the government and private sector recently gathered in Abuja and Lagos at the Nigeria Cybersecurity Stakeholder Roundtable organised with support from the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to discuss practical steps to address the country’s cybersecurity challenges.

This roundtable had in attendance, top cybersecurity and tech experts from diverse sectors to engage in critical deliberations on current and emerging digital security issues. It emphasised the critical role of collaboration in addressing Nigeria’s cybersecurity challenges.

The roundtable emphasised the critical role of collaboration and information sharing in addressing Nigeria’s cybersecurity challenges including fostering a synergized approach to addressing Nigeria’s cybersecurity challenges, leveraging the collective expertise of participants, establishing a platform for continuous collaboration and knowledge exchange among stakeholders from various sectors to enhance cybersecurity practices, identify and assess cross-cutting needs and challenges across regulatory, supply, and demand sides, to inform future cybersecurity strategies and policies and create a platform that enables demand and supply side actors to have visibility and access to state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions that benefit all.

Key takeaways from the roundtable include the importance of public-private partnerships in combating cyber threats, the need for continuous education and training for cybersecurity professionals, the development of effective strategies to combat cybercrime and the promotion of cybersecurity awareness among individuals and organisations.

Commenting on the meeting, Country Director for the UK’s Department for Business and Trade in Nigeria, Mark Smithson said: “As a recognised global leader in cyber security innovation across a range of applications, the UK is uniquely placed to partner with Nigeria to raise awareness and tackle emerging threats and cybersecurity challenges affecting our two countries.”

Speaking at the event, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Inuwa Abdullahi said: “Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that requires coordinated action at every level. Together, we must take proactive steps to safeguard our digital sovereignty, protect our critical information assets, and build a resilient, secure future for all.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, said: “As we all know, cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, diverse, and pervasive. Here in Nigeria, businesses face an alarming volume of attacks, with financial services being particularly vulnerable. Addressing these emerging threats demands a security culture rooted in continuous education and awareness. Cybersecurity is not a challenge any organization can tackle in isolation; it requires coordinated efforts, cross-industry partnerships, and a collective commitment to protecting our digital future.”

Jalo-Waziri also commended the event organisers, saying: “I extend my gratitude to the UK Department for Business and Trade, the Office of the National Security Adviser, NITDA, NGX, the National Data Protection Commission, and Tech4Dev for organizing this roundtable outside of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This setting offers a unique and invaluable opportunity to deepen our discussions on pivotal areas in cybersecurity.”

Also speaking on the need for robust cybersecurity frameworks in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Jude Chiemeka, stressed that such measures are essential to unlock growth potential and restore investor confidence in Nigeria’s digital future.

“Cybersecurity threats present a serious economic risk that could undermine Nigeria’s vision as Africa’s digital powerhouse,” he said, highlighting the concerning impact on Nigerian banks, which lost N14.65 billion ($33 million) to electronic fraud in 2021 – a 187% increase from the previous year.

