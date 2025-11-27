UK Funds Six Green Business Start-ups In Nigeria

The British High Commission in Nigeria, in partnership with UK Manufacturing Africa, has announced the success of the UK-funded Green Business Building (GBB) Accelerator Programme aimed at nurturing a new generation of green industries in the country.

The programme equips green manufacturing start-ups with expert advisory support, peer learning opportunities, and access to investors, unlocking pathways for sustainable growth.

At an Investor Forum held in Abuja, six innovative Nigerian startups showcased their environmentally friendly manufacturing solutions after 16 weeks of intensive business development training and mentorship.

Launched in January 2025, the GBB Accelerator is a UK-funded initiative under the Manufacturing Africa programme.

It focuses on building a vibrant green manufacturing ecosystem by identifying, supporting, and scaling sustainable businesses.

The three-month accelerator delivers hands-on advisory support to help start-ups raise capital and implement climate-friendly solutions.

The featured green businesses span various industries including renewable energy, recycling, organic agriculture, and electric mobility.

The startups, GreenSpace Recycling, Sirius-X Energy, Auxano Solar, Taeillo, ZOOMe, and Veggie Victory presented their business models to venture capitalists, impact investors, and industry stakeholders.

The pitch session marked a significant step in their efforts to attract funding and strategic partnerships.

The event followed a pitch-den format, enabling cohort companies to share insights into their innovative models and the potential to scale their solutions for long-term economic and environmental impact. Funders also provided real-time feedback, with some expressing interest in potential investment.

Dignitaries at the event included Jonny Baxter, the UK Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, alongside other High Commission representatives, prominent investors, and key players in Nigeria’s sustainable business landscape.

Designed to catalyse investment in Nigeria’s green industrial growth, the accelerator aligns with the UK–Nigeria partnership focused on nurturing small, innovative businesses to drive economic growth and create jobs across emerging green industries.

Simon Field, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, said:

“Manufacturing is Nigeria’s future, and these businesses show how it can also be greener, more inclusive, and globally competitive. I have nothing but confidence in the programme we’re funding. Every pitch tonight was professional, inspiring, and full of ambition.”

Kemi Onabanjo, Manufacturing Africa Nigeria Country Lead, described the occasion as a celebration of progress and opportunity.

“We are celebrating the progress these incredible founders have made on their journey with the GBB programme, as well as the impact they are already having. It was also about connecting promising ventures with the capital, networks, and partners needed to scale their impact,” she said.