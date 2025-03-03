UK, France, Ukraine Agree To Work On Ceasefire Plan For Russia’s War

Share

Britain, France and Ukraine have agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said yesterday as he prepared to host a summit of European leaders to discuss ending the war.

The summit has been overshadowed by the extraordinary scolding by US President Donald Trump of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday for being ungrateful for US support in Ukraine’s battle against the invasion by Russia, reports The Associated Press.

But Starmer said he’s focused on being a bridge to restore peace talks and he used the collapse of those talks as an opportunity to re-engage with Trump and Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron rather than “ramp up the rhetoric.”

“We’ve now agreed that the United Kingdom, along with France and possibly one or two others, will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then we’ll discuss that plan with the United States,” Starmer told the BBC.

Starmer and Macron have both spoken to Trump since Friday. Meanwhile, Starmer, speaking at talks to discuss support and security of Ukraine, has said Europe is facing a “once in a generation” moment for security.

He convened a summit in London with European and Canadian leaders in London yesterday – President Volodymyr Zelensky is also in attendance. Following yesterday’s summit, Zelensky will meet with King Charles.

