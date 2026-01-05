UK, France Bomb Underground Is Arms Bunker In Syria

Royal Air Force Typhoon jets have joined French aircraft in a joint strike on an underground arms cache in Syria used by the Islamic State group (IS), the UK Ministry of Defence says.

“Careful” intelligence analysis led officials to believe the facility was storing arms and explosives, the statement said, and was in mountains just north of Palmyra, an ancient site in central Syria.

“Our aircraft used Paveway IV guided bombs to target a number of access tunnels down to the facility… initial indications are that the target was engaged successfully,” the MoD said.

There was no sign of any harm to civilians in the strike late on Saturday and all the aircraft returned safely, the MoD added. Detailed assessment of the strikes is under way but officials believe “the target was engaged successfully”.

The Typhoon FGR4s were supported by a Voyager refueling tanker, reports the BBC. IS imposed jihadist rule over parts of Syria and Iraq until 2019.