UK Foreign Secretary Visits Nigeria To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The United Kingdom ( UK) Foreign Secretary, David Lammy on Sunday arrived in Nigeria on his first official visit to Africa.
Lammy’s arrival was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, Ndidiamaka Eze.
According to Eze, his visit marks the beginning of a five-month consultation aimed at reshaping UK-Africa relations to prioritize African voices and ambitions across the continent.
The visit also emphasized on the economic collaboration and growth-centered diplomacy between the UK and African nations.
Lammy will advocate for deeper trade and investment ties in Nigeria And support what he described as a fresh, respectful approach that builds “long-term growth rather than short-term solutions.”
The visit came as part of a broader strategy to elevate engagement in Africa, with Lammy scheduled to meet with President Bola Tinubu, Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
His agenda includes furthering the two countries’ Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership, which was signed earlier this year to expand trade and market access between the two countries.