June 9, 2023
Uk Firm Facilitates $156m Investments To Africa

ETK Group, a London-based management consultancy, is helping foreign companies invest about £125 million ($156 mil- lion) in several African nations this year, as economic and population growth on the continent outpaces the global average, according to Bloomberg.

“Our mission is to empower companies by facilitating trade opportunities between African countries, as well as Africa and the rest of the world,” Managing Director, Bolaji Sofoluwe, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

In the first five months of this year, ETK facilitated £67 million of foreign direct investment through either market entry or expansion in African nations, she said.

FDI flows to Africa reached $83 billion in 2021 from $39 billion a year earlier, with strong growth in extractive industries, according to the latest United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s World Investment Report.

ETK’s clients plan to invest in more than 20 African economies including Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa, Sofoluwe said.

