UK Financial Watchdog Tightens Cyber Incident Reporting Rules Amid Rising Attacks

Britain’s finance regulator, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), confirmed new incident and thirdparty reporting rules on Wednesday, giving firms 12 months to prepare for clearer requirements aimed at strengthening resilience against cyber attacks and third-party disruptions, according to Reuters.

The news agency said that the new rules, which take effect on March 18, 2027, come after over 40 per cent of cyber incidents reported to the Financial Conduct Authority in 2025 involved a third party, including high-profile outages at Cloudflare and AWS.

Under the new regime, firms will report through a single portal shared with the Bank of England and Prudential Regulation Authority, replacing a more fragmented system. Reporting thresholds and definitions have also been clarified, while most firms will be able to submit shorter reports.

The move comes as cyber risk shifts away from direct attacks towards weaker links in company supply chains, a trend increasingly affecting UK businesses beyond financial services.

Government data and industry research suggest the threat is both persistent and evolving. Cyber incidents continue to hit a large proportion of UK organisations, while attackers are using AI tools to identify vulnerabilities faster and at greater scale.