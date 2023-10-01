UK Exploring Means To Defend Commercial Vessels In Black Sea

The UK is exploring how its Navy could take part in defending commercial vessels against Russia’s attacks in the Black Sea, Britain’s defence minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday.

Shapps discussed the subject with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kyiv last week.

The British minister, during his meeting with Zelenskyy, suggested that the UK could potentially play a more active role in helping Ukraine defend itself against attacks in the Black Sea, where Russia has been increasingly targeting cargo ships transporting grain.

READ ALSO:

He said: “We’ve seen in the last month or so, developments, really the first since 2014 in the Black Sea, in Crimea, and Britain is a naval nation so we can help and we can advise, particularly since the water is international water.”

Shapps added: “It’s important that we don’t allow a situation to establish by default that somehow international shipping isn’t allowed in that water.

So, I think there are a lot of places where Britain can help advise. [I] did discuss it with President Zelenskyy and many others this week.”