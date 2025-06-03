UK Endorses Moroccan Autonomy Plan On Western Sahara

Share

The United Kingdom has endorsed the Moroccan Autonomy Proposal. It is viewed as the most credible basis to settle the dispute over the Western Sahara. The proposal is considered viable and pragmatic.

In a landmark diplomatic meeting, Sunday, the UK stated its commitment. The UK “will continue to act bilaterally, including economically, regionally, and internationally.”

This action will be in line with this position to support resolution of the conflict.

This position was expressed in a Joint Communiqué David Lammy, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, signed it in Rabat.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, also signed it.

This document highlights that the UK “follows closely the current positive dynamic on this issue.” His Majesty King Mohammed VI provides leadership in this matter.

It adds that London “recognises the importance of the question of Western Sahara for the Kingdom of Morocco.”

It notes that settling this regional dispute “would strengthen the stability of North Africa. It would also aid in the relaunch of the bilateral dynamic and regional integration.”

The UK affirms, in the Joint Communiqué signed at the Foreign Ministry headquarters, that UK can consider supporting projects in the Sahara.

This is notably as part of the UK Export Finance’s £5 billion commitment to support new business across the country.

It also underlines that the UK “recognises Morocco as a key gateway to Africa’s socio-economic development”.

The UK reaffirms its commitment to deepening engagement with Morocco. It sees Morocco as a partner for growth across the continent.

In this document, “both countries support the central role of the UN-led process.” They also consider it vital.

Additionally, they reaffirm “their full support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Mr. Staffan de Mistura.”

To this end, the UK underlines that it is “ready, willing and committed to lend its active support and engagement to the Personal Envoy and the parties.”

“As a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council, the United Kingdom agrees with Morocco. There is an urgent need to find a resolution to this long-held dispute.

This would be in the interest of the parties,” the document notes. It adds that “the time for a resolution and to move this issue forwards is long-overdue.

“This action would strengthen the stability of North Africa and the relaunch of the bilateral dynamic and regional integration.”

This new position of the United Kingdom is significant. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, it aligns with the strong stances expressed by many major powers. This includes notably the United States, France, and Spain.

This new position of the United Kingdom is significant. The UK is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. This stance reinforces the growing international momentum.

The momentum is driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in support of the Autonomy Plan under Moroccan sovereignty.

It also confirms the credibility of this initiative and the broad consensus backing it to reach a final resolution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

Share