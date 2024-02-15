UK Economy Enters Recession As GDP Drops By 0.3%

Britain’s economy has fallen into a recession in the second half of 2023, a tough backdrop for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Rishi Sunak who has promised to boost growth ahead of an election expected later this year.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by a worse-than-expected 0.3% in the three months to December, having shrunk by 0.1% between July and September, official data showed.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a smaller 0.1% fall in the October-to-December period.

Sterling weakened against the dollar and the euro. Investors added to their bets on the Bank of England (BoE) cutting interest rates this year and businesses called for more help from the government in a budget plan due on March 6.

“Businesses were already under no illusion about the difficulties they face, and this news will no doubt ring alarm bells for government,” Alex Veitch, director of policy and insight at the British Chambers of Commerce, said.