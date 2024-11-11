New Telegraph

November 11, 2024
UK Defense Chief: Russia Suffers Worst Month For Casualties

Russia has suffered its worst ever month for casualties since the start of the war in Ukraine, the UK chief of defense staff told the BBC.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Russia’s forces suffered an average of about 1,500 dead and injured “every single day” in October, bringing its losses to 700,000 since the war began in February 2022.

Russia does not disclose the number of its war dead, but Western defence officials have said October’s death toll was the heaviest so far.

In an interview with BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Sir Tony said the Russian people were paying an “extraordinary price” for Putin’s invasion.

