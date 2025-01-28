UK Cyber Personality Of The Year: Sanwo-Olu Applauds Osakwe’s Nomination

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has applauded Chairman of the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Board, Dr. Fene Osakwe, for becoming the First African to be nominated for the Cyber Personality of the Year award in the United Kingdom.

The Cyber Security Awards, established in 2014, recognises outstanding individuals, teams, and organisations within the global cybersecurity sector.

This independent event operates without affiliations to any magazines, organisations, or products, thus allowing judges to base their decisions solely on merit.

The Cyber Personality of the Year Award acknowledges an individual who has exhibited exemplary leadership, advocacy, and expertise in the field of cybersecurity.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I congratulate Dr Fene Osakwe, whose exploits have shown the great potential of our youths in the tech space.

“We in Lagos are proud of him and will continue to encourage our youths to become the best so that Lagos will be known as the home of experts in the tech and innovation space.”

Osakwe is the sole African nominee in this category, competing alongside distinguished leaders from 11 other countries. His leadership, ambition, and innovative strategies in cybersecurity over the past decade have earned him international acclaim.

Share

Please follow and like us: