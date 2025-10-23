UK Cuts Post-Study Work Period For Foreign Students

Thirty-eight years after the United Kingdom made it mandatory for Nigerian citizens wishing to enter the country to obtain visas, on Tuesday the island nation placed another major hurdle in their way by cutting the post-study work period from two years to 18 months for foreign students, including Nigerians, from January 2027.

This was disclosed by the UK’s Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, on October 14 while explaining the reasons for the need for immigrants to pass an A-level standard of English Language. According to a statement posted on the UK Government’s website yesterday, the time for international students to find a graduate-level job after completing their studies will be reduced to 18 months from the current two years.

The statement read: “Laid in changes before Parliament this week, the measures form part of the government’s flagship immigration white paper and Plan for Change to deliver on the priorities of working people for tighter control of who comes to this country while continuing to attract top global talent. “The time for international students to find a graduate-level job after completing their studies will also be cut to 18 months from the current two years.

The immigration skills charge (ISC), which is paid by employers sponsoring skilled foreign workers and reinvested in training the domestic workforce, is being raised by 32%. “The ISC increase is the first since 2017 and will be used to boost investment in British workers and reduce reliance on overseas recruitment. The Parliamentary process to increase the charge will begin later this week.

To ensure graduates contribute effectively to the economy, the maximum post-study stay will be reduced to 18 months from the current 2 years for most from 1 January 2027. It comes after data clearly showed that many holders had not transitioned into graduate-level employment as intended.” Recently, the UK announced that an additional fee is expected to be passed on to overseas students, making studying in the UK more costly than before.

The tuition fees for undergraduate degrees in the 2025/26 academic year have already risen by 3.1%, from £9,250 to £9,535. Additionally, stricter English language requirements are being introduced for international students entering the country for study, work and settlement. Following these additional requirements, fresh data shows fewer foreign students opted for the UK as a study option in 2024.

UK immigration rules were modified in January 2024 to prevent students from bringing dependents, except for those studying postgraduate research courses or courses with government-funded scholarships. Home Office figures show UK sponsored study visas dropped by 31% – from 600,024 in 2023 to 415,103 in 2024 – prompting many universities to lament a huge drop in revenue they were making from foreign students.

Another report by the Financial Times of London specifically mentioned that payments by Nigerian students for the 2024 academic session in universities in the United Kingdom dropped by 65% compared to 2023 – although this was also due to the economic crunch which saw the naira hitting well over 2000 to the pound. But the UK is not the only nation making it more difficult for Nigerian students with the US and even Canada introducing more restrictions.