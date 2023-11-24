UK Court Rules In Favour Of Fishermen, Farmers Over Nigerian Oil Spills

A court in London, United Kingdom (UK) has ruled in favour of local fishermen and farmers in Nigeria, saying under the right to a clean environment law, they can file charges against oil giant Shell.

The court ruling on Thursday marks a significant step in their fight for compensation and cleanup after oil pollution severely impacted their ability to farm and fish in their domain.

However, the move is a major development in the landmark legal claim by the Ogale and Bille communities in Delta and Rivers State respectively, who have been fighting the oil giant for a clean-up and compensation after the pollution devastated the area.

The villagers allege that oil pollution from Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary destroyed their way of life and created serious health risks.

Shell has denied responsibility for the pollution and has not offered any remedy or compensation to the communities.

In 2021, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Shell could be held legally responsible for the pollution. However, Shell has continued to try to delay and stop the claims.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

The High Court has now dismissed Shell’s technical objections, allowing the claims to proceed.