UK Confirms First Case Of Mpox Virus

The United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday confirmed the first single case of Mpox virus in the country.

The virus is part of the Clade 1b outbreak, which appears to spread more easily between people.

According to the report, the UK patient had recently been on holiday in at least one of the affected countries in Africa and began to feel sick 24 hours after flying home.

The patient developed flu-like symptoms on 22 October and a rash two days later.

The infected UK patient is being treated at the Royal Free Hospital’s specialist high consequence infectious diseases unit in London.

Laboratory testing confirmed the infection was Clade 1b. This form of the virus has been causing mounting concern.

