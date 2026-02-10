UK Club Suspend Match For Nigerian Footballer’s Funeral

Kings Park Rangers Football Club of Sudbury, based in Great Cornard, Suffolk, have announced the suspension of their next fixture as the club continues to mourn late Nigerian footballer, Saburi Adeniji. Adeniji, a left winger popularly known as Ola, passed away on Friday morning after battling a severe brain stem injury.

The club confirmed his death on Saturday, revealing that he held on until arrangements were completed for his family to travel from Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

The non-league English side described the period as an emotionally difficult moment for players, officials and supporters, as preparations begin for the funeral of the 26-year-old winger, fondly known within the club as “our king”.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Kings Park Rangers revealed that the club was entering “another big week emotionally” following Adeniji’s death, confirming that their scheduled game against The Castlemen would not take place. “We would also like to share that we have another big week ahead emotionally as a club, with the closure and funeral of our king, Saburi,” the club wrote.