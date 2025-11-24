UK, Canada, Australia Launch Campaign Against Visa Fraud

…Violators Liable To 10 Years Travel Ban

The United Kingdom (UK), Canada and Australia have announced the launch of a coordinated international campaign to combat visa fraud and protect people from exploitation by fraudulent immigration facilitators.

The #FightingVisaFraud campaign was launched as part of activities marking the International Fraud Awareness Week (16-22 November) and represents an unprecedented level of cooperation between the three countries to tackle a shared global threat that costs victims millions of pounds annually and puts vulnerable people at risk of exploitation, financial ruin and legal consequences.

In a statement jointly issued by the Diplomatic Missions of the three countries, they said Visa fraud and illegal immigration facilitation have reached alarming levels globally, with criminal networks using increasingly sophisticated tactics to deceive prospective visa applicants.

“Victims are often promised guaranteed visas, jobs without proper qualifications, or expedited processing in exchange for exorbitant fees. The reality is financial loss, visa refusals, travel bans and, in the worst cases, trafficking and exploitation.

“Our countries have identified common patterns of visa fraud affecting their immigration systems. This coordinated campaign demonstrates the three countries’ commitment to protecting legitimate visa applicants while maintaining the integrity of their immigration systems and secure borders,” the statement read.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, said visa fraud destroys dreams and devastates families.

“Criminal facilitators prey on people’s legitimate aspirations for a better life, stealing their money and putting them at risk of serious harm.

Through this joint campaign with our international partners, we are sending a clear message: use only official channels, verify all advice, and report suspicious activity.

The UK welcomes legitimate visa applications through proper routes – but those who attempt fraud face serious consequences, including 10-year travel bans,” Montgomery said.

Similarly, the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Pasquale Salvaggio, has also condemned visa fraud and its consequences. “Canada is committed to working with our international partners to combat visa fraud and protect people from exploitation.

This campaign reflects our shared values and determination to maintain fair, secure immigration systems while supporting those who seek to travel, study or work through legitimate pathways,” he said.

New Telegraph gathered that the immigration authorities of the three countries will work closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute visa fraud and illegal facilitation.

They warned that people who attempt to obtain a visa through fraudulent means face serious consequences, including visa application refusal, travel bans of up to 10 years, financial loss with no recourse, criminal charges in some jurisdictions, and exploitation and trafficking risks.