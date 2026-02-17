UK Begins Evisas For Nigerian Travellers From Feb. 25

The United King- dom (UK) has announced a major shift in its visa system, confirming that from February 25, 2026, visitors who require a visa will receive only an electronic travel permit (eVisa). In a statement by the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer at British High Commission Abuja, Onyinye Madu, UK said that eligible travellers will instead be issued electronic visas (eVisas).

According to UKVI, travellers must create a UKVI account and view their eVisa online before travelling. “From 25 February 2026 visitors to the UK who need a visa will get a eVisa only. Create your UKVI account and view your eVisa before you travel to the UK,” the notice said.

The Government of the United Kingdom describes an eVisa as a digital record of a person’s identity and immigration status. It shows the type of visa or per- mission granted, such as settlement status, and outlines conditions at- tached to the stay, including whether the holder is permitted to work or study. Authorities explained that eVisas are replacing physical immigration documents.

Biometric residence permits (BRPs) have already been phased out, while biometric residence cards (BRCs), passport vignette stickers, and wet-ink stamps will also be replaced. Travellers will typically receive an eVisa once their visa or permission to enter or remain in the UK is ap- proved. Once issued, users can access their eVisa online and generate a share code to prove their immigration status when required, such as for employment or housing.

Travellers must also ensure their passport or travel document details are linked before departure. The UK government noted that access to the eVisa requires a UKVI account and confirmed that creating an account and viewing the eVisa is free.