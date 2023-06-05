UK-Based Singer, Bisk Strives For Music Career Impacts On Nigerian Communities

United Kingdom-based singer, and songwriter, Bisk, is described as one of the few Afro-fusion that has captivated audiences with his unique musical style and undeniable talent.

Beyond his musical achievements, the young singer is committed to using his platform for social good.

He actively engages in philanthropic endeavors, advocating for positive change and supporting initiatives that uplift underprivileged communities in Nigeria. Bisk’s passion for creating a meaningful impact extends beyond his music, as he aims to inspire and empower others through his art and actions.

Born Victor Obinna Phillips in Lagos, Nigeria, but popularly known as Bisk, started his beautiful journey a few years ago in London.

Bisk says his sojourn in the music industry has been marked by versatility, creative exploration, and a deep connection to his Nigerian roots.

Speaking about his childhood and what shaped his love for music, he stated that it can be traced back to his childhood in Lagos.

Growing up in a household filled with the rich sounds of African highlife, reggae, pop, and R&B, he developed a keen ear for diverse genres.

Bisk credits his father, an avid music enthusiast, for instilling in him a deep appreciation for music and introducing him to the works of legendary Nigerian musician Fela Kuti. This early exposure laid the foundation for Bisk’s musical aspirations.

As a child, Bisk’s musical talent was evident as he took on leading roles in school music activities. Additionally, he displayed prowess in basketball, showcasing his multifaceted abilities.

In pursuit of his passion for music, Bisk decided to pursue a career in the industry. He ventured to the United Kingdom, where he further honed his skills and knowledge in business administration and musical engineering.

Bisk’s artistry is characterized by his unique sound, which he dubs “Champion Sound.” This musical fusion embodies his ability to seamlessly blend Afrobeat with various genres, resulting in a captivating and dynamic sound.

Drawing inspiration from his experiences in the vibrant London music scene, as well as his exposure to dancehall and Jamaican culture, Bisk’s music reflects a multicultural tapestry of influences.

Champion Zound represents his commitment to bridging gaps between musical traditions, lifestyles, and cultures.

Bisk’s undeniable talent and dedication to his craft have propelled him to significant achievements in the music industry.

In 2016, he released his debut single, “Electrifying,” which garnered widespread acclaim and marked a turning point in his career.

The track showcased his versatility and distinctive sound, captivating audiences and solidifying his position as a rising star.

Following the success of “ElectrElectrifyingk continued to make waves with subsequent releases, including “I No Send” and “Ginger.” These tracks further showcased his prowess as a singer-songwriter, earning him critical acclaim and expanding his fan base both locally and internationally.

Bisk’s ability to infuse Afrobeat with different genres and deliver enchanting hooks and melodies has garnered attention from music enthusiasts worldwide.

Bisk’s journey as a Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer-songwriter is a testament to his talent, dedication, and cultural richness. With his unique sound, Champion Zound, Bisk has solidified his place in the music industry, captivating audiences with his versatile compositions and powerful performances.

As he continues to push boundaries and explore new creative horizons, Bisk’s impact on the Afro-Fusion genre and his commitment to making a positive change serve as an inspiration to aspiring musicians and fans alike.