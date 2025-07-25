Members of AMBO Movement, a sociopolitical group based in United Kingdom, have declared their support for the governorship ambition of the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji.

New Telegraph reports that Oyebamiji is one of the leading aspirants jostling for APC governorship ticket for the August 8 gubernatorial election in the state.

The UK based Osun indigines recommended Oyebamiji to the APC party leadership, Citing his political pedigree and his landmark achievements while serving as the commissioner in the state.

They urged members of All Progressives Congress(APC), to support and ensure emergence Oyebamiji, as the 2026 governorship flagbearer of the party, ledging financial and logistics support.

The group, AMBO Movement, United Kingdom, in a letter addressed to the State Chairman of APC, Tajudeen Lawal, dated July 24th, 2025 which was copied Chief Bisi Akande, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, APC National Scribe, Senator Ajibola Basiru and Elders’ Caucus, was delivered by ex-commissioner, Adebayo Adeleke.

The letter signed by its Coordinator, Alhaji Mayowa Olabisi, recommended Oyebamiji to the party to become the candidate of the party because of both his private and public track records.

It read partially “Oyebamiji has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, loyalty, and competence in public service. His tenure as the Managing Director of Osun State Investment Company Limited (OSICOL), where he transformed a moribund institution into a profitable and revitalised entity, as well as his stint as the Commissioner for Finance, was marked by transparency, innovation, and fiscal discipline.”

He added that Osun State witnessed improved financial management and strategic investment initiatives that laid the groundwork for sustainable development when he was in office.

He stressed that “Within one year, under his leadership as the MD NIWA, the agency acquired 15 boats of varying capacity, including surveillance boats, a 62-seater passenger boat, water ambulances, hydrographic survey boats equipped with multi-beam echo sounders among others.

“The water Marshal corps scheme was initiated, timely interventions which reduced boats accidents and deaths on waterways by 30% in 2024. He has continued to distinguish himself prioritising staff welfare and safety and implementing the Water Transportation Code.”

He stressed that it imperative that the APC presents a candidate with proven financial acumen to direct the state on the path of economic prosperity.

The group urged the party and its members to support Oyebamiji because his capacities appeal to the grassroots and possesses values of integrity, service, and visionary leadership that the party stands for.

“We also wish to pledge our financial and logistical support from the diaspora to ensure the success of his candidacy and the victory of our great party in the upcoming election.”