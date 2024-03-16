UK-Based Nigerians Bag 11-Year Jail Term For Defrauding Vodafone, Firms Of £429,304

Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday sentenced three Nigerians and one other United Kingdom (UK) resident to 11 years in prison for defrauding Carphone Warehouse, EE, O2, Vodafone, and OnePlus of £429,304.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the four of them Oluwadamilola Bolaji, Taofeeq Balogun, Taiwo Agusto, and Carriba Johnson confessed in court that they were guilty of the charges.

According to a UK digital daily, their offences were made public after a resident of Hampshire reported to the police that four mobile phone accounts had been formed in his name without his knowledge or consent between Friday, February 14, 2020, and Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

It was also gathered that their phones were also removed from O2 and Vodafone stores, and EE contracts had been signed at the Carphone Warehouse locations in Waterlooville and Fareham.

After that, Hampshire police got in touch with EE, who found that the resident’s information had been used fraudulently on multiple occasions.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched Operation Waterspout as an inquiry into the Organised Crime Group’s involvement in high-value commercial fraud.

The scammers obtained pricey mobile phones and related goods, like Apple Watches and iPads, by using the stolen personal information of current customers from all throughout England and Wales to take up new phone contracts.

The following sentences were imposed on them by the court: Bolaji, 32, of Black Eagle Drive in Gravesend, Kent, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison after admitting to his involvement in a fraud scheme worth £145,000.

Additionally, Balogun, 30, of Basingstoke with no fixed address, acknowledged his involvement in the £25,000 fraud scheme. He spent three years in prison.

In a similar vein, Agusto, 43, of Osbourne Road in Dartford, Kent, acknowledged his involvement in the £3,000. He spent a year and nine months behind bars.

Last but not least, Johnson, 31, of Nelson Square in Southwark, London, also acknowledged her involvement in the £2,500 fraud scheme. A suspended sentence of 24 months in jail has been imposed against her.

Davies said, “This investigation involved extensive analysis of a huge amount of financial documentation in order to gather the evidence needed to put these offenders before the court. I hope that these results send a clear message to those who commit fraud that their actions won’t go unnoticed and that this type of behaviour will be investigated fully.” (Vanguard)