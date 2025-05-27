UK-Based Nigerian Tech Platform Clinches Nat’l Award

Share

Bluesky Citadel, a tech training and mentorship platform founded by Nigerian couple Deji and Patricia Emmanuel, has emerged as the United Kingdom Winner for Excellence in Learning & Development at the Digital Revolution Awards 2025.

This national win propels the platform to the global stage, securing its place at the Global Digital Innovation Awards, scheduled to take place on June 19, 2025.

Held live in London, the prestigious ceremony recognises individuals and organisations making significant impact in the digital and HR tech space. Sponsored by Microsoft and NexxR, and powered by Tenth Revolution Group, the awards celebrate leadership in digital transformation and workforce development.

Founded in 2008 as a grassroots initiative, Bluesky Citadel has grown into a globally recognised platform, having trained more than 3,000 individuals across the UK, Europe, North and South America, Canada, and Asia. The organisation offers hands-on IT education, free mentorship, internship placements, and mock interview coaching, targeting underserved communities, career switchers, and professionals re-entering the workforce.

“This award is more than recognition of our work; it honours our purpose,” said founder Deji Emmanuel.

“Though this was our second nomination, we truly didn’t expect to win. When they called ‘Bluesky Citadel,’ there was a pause, and then we cried. It was a deeply humbling moment.”

Co-founder Patricia Emmanuel added: “It felt like a full-circle moment. We started this platform because we once lacked the very support we now offer others. This award affirms that journey.”

The Excellence in Learning & Development category was one of the night’s most competitive, with Bluesky Citadel edging out industry giants including Capgemini, Version1, Devoteam, 4PS Construction Solutions, and BeSA.

Driven by its core mission to make tech education accessible, inclusive, and purpose-driven, Bluesky Citadel aims to provide opportunities for individuals to transition into the tech sector, regardless of their background. Its model blends technical instruction with mentorship and community-based support, helping learners build sustainable digital careers.

Now poised to represent the UK at the global finals, the Emmanuels remain grounded in their mission.

“Awards are meaningful,” they said, “but the real reward is seeing our learners break through barriers and succeed. That’s why we began, and that’s what keeps us going.”

