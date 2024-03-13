UK-based Nigerian artiste, Onoriode, launches foundation in honour of mother

UK-based Nigerian actor, singer, song writer and band leader, Mr. Israel Godson Oghenekaro Onoriode, has launched ‘Oni Na Foundation’, a non-governmental organisation in honour of mother. ‘Oni na’, which in Orhobo means “love of a mother”, was established to tackle diabetes and mental health issues through empowerment, awareness, prevention and management. Speaking with journalists in Lagos, to announce the launching, its Founder, Mr. Israel Godson Oghenekaro Onoriode disclosed that the foundation was established out of compassion of seeing a mother and her entire family going through the challenges of these conditions. According to him, it is part of efforts aimed at giving back to the community, stressing that the foundation is in memory of the late Mrs. Janet Diatacheko Onoriode Uge. He explained that Mrs. Uge and her family suffered the traumatic experiences of diabetes and mental health, leading to the death of three of her children, including her stepdaughter. “Oni na Foundation was born out of the struggle of a mother and an entire family suffering from the pain of seeing a member of her family go through constant fear and uncertainty that these conditions can bring about.

“This initiative is basically going to look at enlightenment programmes of both spiritual, social and medical implications and ways of helping individuals/communities to prevent or manage the pains of these diseases,” he said. He noted that millions of people worldwide live with diabetes, a chronic condition that significantly impacts both physical and mental health. “Studies show a strong correlation between diabetes and mental health conditions, like anxiety, depression, and eating disorders. “Against popular belief that traditional healthcare systems often lack integrity, leaving individuals struggling to manage both conditions effectively, we think that it would be worth researching and perfecting, even as we believe the West is always using these methods to perfect their remedies and drugs,” he said.

‘Oni na’ Foundation, he further stated, will offer a range of programmes, including individual and group therapy for managing stress, anxiety, and depression, diabetes education and selfmanagement workshops, nutritional counselling tailored to both diabetes and mental health needs and support groups for individuals living with either or both conditions. Other programmes include public education and awareness campaign; providing accessible education and resources to empower individuals to adopt healthy lifestyles and reduce their risk of developing diabetes; offering support and guidance for individuals already diagnosed, including disease management tools, access to healthcare resources, and selfcare workshops and championing policies that improve access to affordable care, medication, and essential resources for diabetes management. He called on individuals, healthcare professionals, community organisations, and concerned citizens to partner with the foundation.