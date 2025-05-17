Uk-based Ghanaian Student Jailed For Trafficking 19.4kg Of Canadian Loud

Share

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced 20-year-old Parker Darren Hezekiah Osei, a Ghanaian-born British student, to five years imprisonment for trafficking 19.4 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis.

Justice Daniel Osiagor handed down the sentence after Osei, a Computer Science undergraduate at East London University in the United Kingdom, pleaded guilty to the one-count charge brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to the prosecution, Osei was arrested on April 3, 2025, at the E-Arrival Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Bangkok to Lagos via Addis Ababa.

Counsel for the NDLEA, Mrs Bibiana Anagu, told the court that the offence contravened Section 11(a) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

After Osei admitted to the crime, Anagu reviewed the case facts and tendered exhibits, including the seized narcotics.

She urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant in line with the relevant legal provisions.

However, Osei’s lead counsel, Chief Benson Ndakara, pleaded for leniency.

He cited several legal authorities and highlighted mitigating factors, including the defendant’s age, status as a first-time offender, and cooperation during investigations.

He also asked the court to consider a non-custodial sentence.

Justice Osiagor, while acknowledging the defendant’s criminal record, ruled that the seriousness of the offence required a firm penalty.

He sentenced Osei to five years in prison but gave an option of a N1 million fine in place of the jail term.

The charge against Osei read in part: “That you, Parker Darren Hezekiah Osei, without lawful authority, imported 19.40 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

Share