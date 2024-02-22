‘UK-Based Data Scientist Urges Govs to Suspend Non-essential Capital Projects’

A United Kingdom- based Data Scientist, Chief Adewale Omoniyi, has asked state governors in the country to suspend all non-essential capital projects and channel their efforts and resources at eradicating hunger.

Omoniyi in an open letter to the Senate urged the lawmakers to mandate the governors to reallocate funds and redirect priorities towards food security initiatives. He said such a mandate will enable the country to avert the looming anarchy.

He said: “As we navigate through these turbulent times, it has become increasingly evident that we stand at a critical juncture where history warns us of the potential consequences of inaction. “The spectre of hunger looms large over our nation, threatening the very fabric of our society.

In the face of such adversity, we must confront this crisis head-on. “I would like for the distinguished members of the Senate to recognise the gravity of the situation and to swing into action quickly. We cannot afford to wait idly by while our fellow citizens suffer from hunger and deprivation.”