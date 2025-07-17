UK Award Davido’s Album ‘Timeless’ Silver Certification

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has been awarded a Silver Certification in the United Kingdom (UK) for his album, “Timeless”.
The album broke multiple streaming records on Spotify Nigeria, Boomplay, Audiomack, and YouTube.
The leading platform for music analytics and certifications, Chart Data explained that the album was acknowledged after selling over 100,000 units in the UK.
Also, the song earned the singer a Headies nomination for ‘Song of the Year’, and two Grammy nominations for ‘Best Global Album’ and ‘Best Global Song Performance’.
