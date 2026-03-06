UK Asylum Seekers Who Break Law To Have Support Removed

Asylum seekers who break the law, or work illegally, will be thrown out of government-funded accommodation and lose their support payments, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced.

The home secretary’s reforms will also include the removal of the current legal duty to guarantee support to those at risk of destitution awaiting an asylum decision.

Mahmood made the “Labour case” for restricting assistance to some asylum seekers in a speech to a left-leaning think tank yesterday. The Conservatives said Mahmood should go “much further”, while the Green Party has accused her of echoing the rhetoric of the far right.

The home secretary has already unveiled several measures to toughen up the migration system ahead of her speech at the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), including making refugee status temporary and stopping people from four countries applying for study visas.

The changes are designed to make the UK a less attractive destination for illegal migrants and stem the number of people crossing the English Channel in small boats.