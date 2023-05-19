Uk Appoints Montgomery As High Commissioner To Nigeria

The British Government has appointed Richard Montgomery as its High Commissioner to Nigeria, replacing Catriona Laing. Montgomery yesterday presented his credentials to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

The new High Commissioner is an experienced diplomat who has worked in different parts of the world, including previously in Nigeria. According to a statement by the British High Commission, Montgomery was the UK Executive Director at the World Bank Group Board from 2018 to 2022 in Washington DC.

Prior to becoming the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Montgomery held various senior positions in the Department of International Development (DFID).

These included Director for Asia, Caribbean & Overseas Territories Division, Country Director for Pakistan, and prior to that Country Director in Nigeria from 2009 to 2013. Montgomery was one-time the Deputy Director for Corporate Human Resources and Deputy Head in DFID’s Top Management Group.