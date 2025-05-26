UK APC Endorses Tinubu For 2nd Term, Basiru For Osun Gov

Share

The All Progressive Congress(APC) United Kingdom Chapter, represented by the Secretary, Momoh Obaro, on behalf of the UK APC Chairman, Tunde Doherty has formally presented two letters to the party leadership in Nigeria.

At a dinner organised by the APC UK chapter with all the executives in attendance held in London on Sunday, Obaro said, “one of the letters is calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek a second term in office”, while the other passed a vote of confidence in the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Umar Abdulahi Ganduje, CON.

The APC UK Chapter commended the president for his ongoing efforts in national development and governance.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is working, we believe in it, and we are very positive that Nigeria is already on a path of progress and national recovery,” the secretary said.

The letters were officially received by the National Secretary of the APC, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, PhD, in the company of other senior party officials including the National Legal Adviser, Prof Abdulkareem Abubakar Kana, SAN, the Chief of Staff to the National Chairman, Mallam Muhammed Garba, and Professor Ademola Abass, Director of Administration at The Progressive Institute.

Senator Ajibola Basiru, who spoke on behalf of the delegation appreciated the APC UK chapter’s political engagement, unwavering dedication, integrity, commitment, and support for the President and party’s progress, both in the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

He assured them of continuous support by the APC NWC. Basiru took time to reel out the various achievements of the president in areas of economy, public infrastructure, healthcare, offsetting the IMF debt, increase in foreign reserves, loan for students of tertiary institutions across the country, among others.

The UK APC chapter also pledged support for Senator Ajibola Basiru’s aspiration to govern Osun State, expressing hope and prayers for the realisation and success in fulfilling the ambition.

Share