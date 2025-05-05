UK Announces Visa Application Centre In Enugu, Port Harcourt

Share

The United Kingdom (UK) Home Office on Monday announced the opening of new Premium Visa Application Centres by VFS Global in Enugu and Port Harcourt for residents seeking to travel to the Country.

According to the statement issued by the UK Home Office, the new centres, located at Omedel Luxury Hotel in Enugu and Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt, are designed to cater to the increasing demand for UK visas from Nigeria, particularly during the summer travel season.

The statement noted that appointments can be booked online via the VFS Global website, and the additions complement existing UK Visa Application Centres in Abuja, Ikeja, and Victoria Island, Lagos, which have been operational since November 2024.

“In 2024 we received more than 230,000 visa applications from Nigerian nationals across all visa routes and these new premium application centres will provide greater convenience for applicants in and around Enugu and Rivers State demonstrating the importance of the UK – Nigeria relationship in these markets as well as Nigeria as a whole.” the statement added

The Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global, Alok Singhal, emphasised the added convenience. “We are pleased to open the additional, conveniently located touchpoints for our UK visa customers in the form of the recently opened Premium Application Centres in Enugu and Port Harcourt, Nigeria, which help us cater to a larger number of travellers to the UK.

“Our customers will continue to enjoy the same comfort, convenience, and best-in-class services at these locations that they do at our Visa Application Centres in Abuja and Lagos,” he said.

Applicants using the Premium Centres can also take advantage of additional services, including document upload assistance, application status notifications, courier return of documents, and the option to keep their passports while applications are processed.

VFS Global, which began partnering with UK Visas and Immigration in 2003, was awarded the global contract to manage UK visa services in 142 countries in 2023.

