UK Announces New Visa Centre In Port Harcourt

The capital city of Rivers State, Port Harcourt has been announced as a new visa application centre for the United Kingdom (UK).

The UK government who made this known in a statement issued on Friday said the new centre is located at the Présidential Hotel, 5141 Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

Additionally, the British government said the new visa appointments take effect from Thursday, August 3, 2023.

However, applicants using the location will be charged a price of GBP 250/N246,250, which includes a premium lounge appointment, courier return, and SMS notifications, according to the material obtained on the centre’s website.

The centre also cautioned the public to be careful of any websites, businesses, or services that might be seeking to offer UK visa appointments by stating that UK visa appointments can only be booked through TLScontact.

The new centre issued a warning that it does not accept cash payments and will not ask for money via social media or personal money transfers.

READ ALSO:

The visa application centre does not have a parking lot, thus applicants are recommended to schedule their travel time to prevent being late for their appointment.

According to the TSL contact, the premium location cost includes courier service for passport pickup.

“Once your application has been processed by the UK decision-making authority, your passport will be collected by our courier service delivery partner and you will be able to track delivery on their website,” TSLcontact said.

“We will notify you by email when your passport is dispatched, along with information on how to track the delivery.

“The Port Harcourt visa application centre does not have a passport return facility, and all passports will be returned via courier. Please, do not visit the visa application centre in person to collect your passport.”