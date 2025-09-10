Uk Announces £19m Funding, Partners FG, UNICEF To Improve Health, Education Facilities

The UK Government has announced a £19 million funding commitment to develop Climate Resilient health and education facilities in Nigeria.

The announcement was made at a joint inauguration by the UK Government, Federal Ministry of Health, the Governments of Kano and Jigawa States and UNICEF, of 84 climate resilient schools and health care facilities under the Climate Resilient Infrastructure for Basic Services (CRIBS) initiative. CRIBS is a pioneering and innovative new approach to protect essential health and education services from the growing threats of climate change.

This was developed through a partnership which included: The UK Government, Government of Nigeria, state governments and international and local organisations including: UNICEF, World Bank, WHO, JigSaw, Fab Inc, Crown Agents UK Lafiya Programme and Sextant Foundation. Nigeria ranks second globally in climate-related risks to children, with millions affected annually by floods, droughts, and extreme heat.

In response, the CRIBS approach has been developed to assess and strengthen health and education facilities. So far, 84 facilities, 39 primary healthcare centres and 45 schools in Kano and Jigawa, have been renovated through targeted climate adaptation measures.

The inauguration of these facilities marks a significant milestone in demonstrating low cost, scalable, communityowned solutions to climate vulnerability that can be adopted by the federal and state governments.

Head of Development Cooperation, British High Commission Abuja, Cynthia Rowe, said: “The UK Government is proud to support the Government of Nigeria through this £19 million commitment to the CRIBS programme.

This work has been developed through a partnership of organisations and experts including the Federal Government of Nigeria, the UK Government, UNICEF, World Bank, World Health Organisation, Sextant Foundation, JigSaw, Fab Inc, Crown Agent and UK Lafiya Programme.

“CRIBS demonstrates how climate-resilient infrastructure can improve access to basic services for vulnerable populations. We hope this model inspires broader replication across Nigeria.”

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Wafaa Saeed, said: “This initiative is a testament to what strong partnerships can achieve,” added “By investing in climate-smart infrastructure, we are not only protecting services but also empowering communities to safeguard their children’s future. CRIBS is a model for how we can build resilience where it matters most, at the frontline of service delivery.”