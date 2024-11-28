New Telegraph

November 29, 2024
UK And Iraq Strike Deal To Clamp Down On People Smuggling Gangs

Britain and Iraq have agreed an unprecedented joint plan to tackle people smuggling gangs responsible for thousands of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.

On a three-day visit to the country, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also signed a new agreement to ensure failed Iraqi asylum seekers are returned home more “swiftly”.

She met ministers from the federal government in Baghdad and regional leaders in Kurdistan in the north where many smuggling gangs are based.

The agreement will involve greater intelligence sharing and more joint law enforcement operations, all designed to increase the number of smugglers that are prosecuted.

