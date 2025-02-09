Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye: From Ministerial Position to Movie Star

Share

A lot has been said on social media about Nigeria’s Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, making a comeback to Nollywood with a newly released movie, Hatred.

This comes nearly five months after her dismissal by President Bola Tinubu on 24 October 2024, alongside four other ministers. She was replaced by Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

While some critics are referring to her going back to Nollywood as stooping very low to her Ministerial status, others say she is very brave to accept that her political career suffered a setback and cannot remain at a corner sulking for too long. Rather, she chose to bounce back into limelight through a career she may have mastered more than anything else she has done.

Her Nollywood comeback has been referred to as the best example for the proverb that says “when one door closes, God opens a window somewhere”.

Other quotes on social media by those who love Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s courage of picking up from where she left include; ‘it is those who remain at the spot where they fell that are the actual losers’.

Announcing the release on her X (formerly Twitter) page on February 5. 2025, Kennedy-Ohanenye shared a link to the 40-minute film, which features Sorochi Onyekwere, Onyi Maduegbunam, Ifunanya Nwobi, and Kachi Obimma.

The former minister, a lawyer and member of the Nigerian Bar Association, has a long history in the film industry, with previous productions such as Mama Onboard, The Senator, The Governor, and The President.

She has also appeared in films like Saving My Marriage and Royal Ploy, working alongside industry veterans such as Segun Arinze and Ngozi Ezeonu.

Though some critics added another humorous twist saying the movie titled ‘Hatred’ may be coming from her animosity with the government that sacked her from ministerial position but that may not be true at all.

It may not come as a shock if her former Ministerial position, added to all the banter, give this new movie all the publicity it needs to become another bestseller.

Beyond entertainment, Kennedy-Ohanenye is active in real estate, education, and law. She runs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye & Co., a legal firm, and is the founder of Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye Academy.

In 2023, she contested the APC presidential primaries but stepped down for President Bola Tinubu.

Share

Please follow and like us: