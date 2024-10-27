Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye: Controversial ministerial term comes to an end

Share

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the Ministerial journey ended for Honourable Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye after the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reshuffled his cabinet.

Former Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, was top on the list in the hot topics and discussions that followed the sack.

A few believe that Madam Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s eventful time as Minister, added to several controversies may have contributed to the hammer falling hard on her.

The former Minister had been in the news for both good and sometimes, for things that are not so good.

There is no saying goodbye to the beautiful Minister without recalling some of the defining events that highlighted her time in office.

She was pointed out severally for saying things and going back on her words, claiming she was being quoted out of context.

Just as she has had a few controversies trailing her office, the Women leader had done a few good in the areas of fighting for the right of women, making a few advocacies that helped women. In recent time, she even approached the court of law to stop the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, from marrying off 100 girls.

Some of the major controversies that rocked Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s 14 months stay in office were as follows:

Threat to sue UN over donor funds :

Barely two months after she assumed office, Kennedy-Ohanenye in October, 2023, threatened to sue the United Nations (UN) for allegedly mismanaging funds meant for Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference on October 16, 2023, Kennedy-Ohanenye accused the UN of obtaining funds on behalf of the country without remitting them.

She did not state the specific amount the UN allegedly accessed on Nigeria’s behalf, or what the funds were meant for, but threatened to take legal action if the organisation failed to provide an account of the funds or issue a public apology to Nigerians.

In August, she disrupted two separate events organised “without her permission” in Abuja. During the first event tagged “Unveiling the Power of Women and Food Security,” held without the ministry’s approval, the former minister said the organiser had been taken into custody by the Department of State Services (DSS) for alleged impersonation of the ministry.

When the public was about to catch a breath after that, in May, Kennedy -Ohanenye filed a suit against the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, following his decision to marry off 100 orphans from his constituency.

The speaker had announced plans to marry off 100 orphans in his constituency as part of measures to alleviate their sufferings.

While the development had sparked national outrage, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, urged the minister to withdraw the litigation and petition she wrote to the Inspector General of Police.

The Chairman, Kano State Chapter of MURIC, Malam Hassan Indabawa, in a statement, urged Nigerians to learn to respect other people’s culture and traditions.

Though many commended the woman for her bravery of facing the speaker head on, she did a little damage control for her image in the North.

More so, in September 2023, Kennedy-Ohanenye, after a backlash, tendered an apology over comments credited to her in a viral video concerning the sexual harassment scandal at the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

This was about 24 hours after a coalition of over 500 gender rights activists under the aegis of Womanifesto convened by the Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, had demanded a retraction and public apology.

These controversies, among many others, put now the former Minister in the spotlight many times.

For that, she will be sorely missed. Though it seems like a goodbye for Federal Ministry for her, it may bring her a little relief knowing she weathered every storm the best way she could, because no matter what, serving the public has its peculiarities.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye contested for the first female candidate for the presidency under the All-Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 general elections but later stepped down for Tinubu. Her appointment by President Bola Tinubu as the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development on August 21, 2023, was seen as compensation of some sort.

