Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye: A minister in web of flip-flops

There is an adage that says, ‘The King’s words carry power and cannot be doubted’. This is why they cannot go back on their words when spoken, no matter what. Their words carry prestige and act like a law and decree. So, it is expected that the words of those who hold political positions and uphold the laws in the country should do the same. The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Uju KennedyOhanenye, recently, vehemently denied advocating for tax exemption for women, dismissing the accusations as “misleading information.” According to her Special Assistant, Media, Ohaeri Osondu Joseph, on Wednesday at Abuja, the statements in question were made at an event organised by the Ministry to discuss peace and security issues for women in Nigeria.

The Minister’s precise statement according to him was: “I am begging the Army, task force in motor park and Police, when my women, my Pink Riders start their Keke across the nation, leave them alone, just secure them for me, just give them security.” Her media assistant, stated that some media houses misinterpreted these remarks by not presenting the accompanying video, which would have clarified that she merely sought security assistance. According to him, she wasn’t advocating for women to be exempted from taxes or any civic duties. The Minister emphasized that her request was solely for the protection of women involved in the Pink Riders initiative, aiming to ensure their safety without any intention of exempting them from their responsibilities as citizens. He emphasized:”We wish to state categorically clear that the Minister did not advocate for women to be exempted from paying tax.” Describing her as a law-abiding citizen and a significant stakeholder in the Nigerian project, he stressed her firm belief that tax payment is a civic responsibility applicable to both men and women without any gender barriers. The Minister, according to him, fully embraces the principle that taxation is a shared duty for all citizens.

The statement underscores her commitment to the rule of law and affirms her position as a responsible participant in the Nigerian project. It aims to clarify that her previous comments were not intended to promote any genderbased exemptions from tax obligations, but rather to emphasize the shared civic duty for both men and women in the country. The Minister’s speech, when seen in its entirety, underscores her commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by women and ensuring their wellbeing within the broader scope of peace and security efforts in Nigeria.” Although, it may be an error of omission on the part of the media station but reports in the past indicate it’s not the first or second time the Honourable Minister would make statements, then come back to clarify what she said. In October, 2023, barely two months after she was sworn in, her statement in different issues put her in the eye of the storm. One of those instances was in the UNICAL sexual harassment case. Kennedy-Ohanenye stirred up a hornet’s nest when she waded into the sexual harassment scandal at the University of Calabar. She publicly threatened to jail the victim if they were found to be lying. Commentators think that that sounded like bullying. There was an ongoing investigation into the case by the university, and commentators think she should have let it run its course. She was widely criticised for taking the position. She drew widespread condemnation, along with calls for her resignation. Later, the minister tendered an apology on the controversy, which had trailed comments credited to her in a viral video concerning the sexual harassment scandal at the University of Calabar.

Her apology came 24 hours after a coalition of over 500 gender rights activists under the aegis of Womanifesto said it was concerned about the implications of her utterances on protecting vulnerable women and children in Nigeria. As the dust settled on the UNICAL controversy, KennedyOhanenye made another controversial statement at the Anambra Investment Summit. She suggested that children should be employed in producing everyday items like toothpicks, matchboxes, cotton buds, and sanitary pads to expedite urban development. Her remarks were met with outrage, as many accused her of endorsing child labour. Critics argued that her advocacy for child exploitation was unacceptable and out of touch with the realities of child welfare. The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, denied advocating child labour in her proposition of local toothpick production, saying her position has always been empowering schoolgirls. These few pointers are some of the reasons critics are worried that if she keeps going back and forth on her words, may affect the integrity of the information coming from her office.