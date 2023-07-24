Ujoatuonu: We have robust, well-structured reinsurance programme

Universal Insurance Plc, one of the fastest growing insurance companies in the country, said it had built capacity over the years through a robust and well-structured reinsurance programme.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Ben Ujoatuonu, who disclosed this at the annual general meeting of Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in Lagos, noted that the company had capacity to carry diverse risks from the insuring public. Dr. Ujoatuonu further disclosed that the company had garnered positive recognition in the international reinsurance market.

He said: “Since I came on Board as Managing Director of Universal Insurance, we have been able to arrange very robust and well-structured reinsurance programme. “I am a technical person and I understand the trajectory of the business. That has helped us to build capacity over the years. “We don’t play with our reinsurance. Our reinsurance broker once said to me, ‘in the international market, you are the only person that doesn’t waste time in paying his reinsurance premium.”

Dr. Ujoatuonu revealed that he was very passionate about having reinsurance cover for the company’s businesses. “I don’t play with it, because you can take a risk today and go to bed and anything can happen the next day. So, we have a well arranged and structured reinsurance programme where we can easily fall back to, and over the years we have also built retention to enable us carry diverse risks from the insuring public,” he added. He noted that the company had been working round the clock to build strong units and departments that can deliver value to customers. He said: “We took time to set up some strong units and departments in our company and I must tell you that the efforts we put in over time, have started yielding results, and that is what we are seeing now. It did not just come out overnight. We have been working underground in the last six years in developing some areas of our units and that has yielded a whole lot of results.