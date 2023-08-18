Ujiri unveils Zaria Court, Says it’s New Vision For Africa Through Sports, Culture

Masai Ujiri during the week broke ground on his first urban development project with a focus on community, hospitality, sports and culture. Intended as a hub for social and cultural community gatherings and a magnet for sports enthusiasts, influencers and Africa’s booming middle class, the first Zaria Court – located within Kigali’s lively sports and entertainment district, adjacent to the newly-built BK Arena and under-construction Amahoro National Stadium – is slated to open in early 2025.

“We know that sport pro- vides individual opportunities for work, for play and for wellness,” he said. “But this project also shows that sports can act as a catalyst for neighborhoods and for nations – jobs, businesses, and whole economies can benefit from the presence of these spaces.

“We’re excited to launch Zaria Court from the heart of Kigali, where there is unlimited opportunity for youth, women and entrepreneurs, and where we have seen very successful international sporting events held. We’re looking forward to hosting Rwanda, Africa, and the world at Zaria Court Kigali.”\

In his own words, the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, said they have been able to work together on many things, including the Zaria Court project and the whole eco-system built around it.

It doesn’t stop here, it spreads across Rwanda, the region and our continent.” said His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda. “The potential is enormous, it is actually limitless. This kind of investment grows infrastructure, it grows economies, it contributes to tourism. The impact is much bigger than what the eyes can see.”