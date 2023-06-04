Ujiri Empowers Young Ones At Youth Internship Programme

Giants of Africa, a non-profit organisation dedicated to enriching the lives of African youth through sports, and its co-founder, Masai Ujiri, Vice-Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors, hosted a one-day Career Fair for local youths at the Kigali Marriott Hotel on May 27.

The event brought together aspiring young talent and influential industry professionals, marking another milestone in the organisation’s ongoing efforts to empower and inspire the next generation of African leaders.

The Career Fair was hosted in support of the Youth Internship Programme that will take place at the Giants of Africa Festival, a week-long youth celebration of basketball, education, culture and entertainment happening between August 13th and 19th in Kigali. Youths from Nigeria will participate in the basketball festival and empowerment programme.

Giants of Africa partnered with the Rwanda Development Board’s Skills Office by utilising their Kora Job Portal to facilitate youth applications for the Programme of which 1,900 local youths between the ages of 20 and 30 applied. Over 125 candidates were interviewed to determine the 50 youths that will be selected to participate in the 10-Day Program. The initiative aims to provide talented individuals with hands-on experience and education in the profession of their choice.

The day kicked off with opening remarks by Ujiri, who emphasized the importance of education, resilience, and self-belief in overcoming obstacles and achieving dreams.

“The Youth Internship Program and Career Fair continue our mission to empower African youth beyond the basketball court,” he said.

“By exposing them to a wide range of career options and giving them opportunities for a hands-on professional experience, we want to equip them with the knowledge and experience necessary for their future success.”

Throughout the day, participants had the opportunity to engage in interactive seminars, discussions and workshops. The seminars covered a wide range of topics, including entrepreneurship, sports management, media and communications, technology, and social impact.

Esteemed professionals from these fields shared their expertise and provided valuable career advice to eager participants.

Rwanda’s Minister of Youth, Dr. Utumatwishima Jean Nepo Abdallah was in attendance and expressed his satisfaction with the Career Fair.