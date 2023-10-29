UITH Successfully Operates 13-yr-old Throat Tumour Patient

The 13-year-old boy, Emmanuel Nwafor, who was diagnosed of Nasopharyngeal Tumor, a likely cancer illness, has successfully undergone a surgical operation at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) and has been discharged.

Emmanuel, whose father died when he was just three years old, was operated by a team of Surgeons at the UITH on Friday and the biopsy that was said to have been removed had been deposited at the Department of Pathology of the UITH for further examination. It would be recalled that while unveiling the Foundation for Advocacy and Sensitisation on Tuberculosis (FAST) in Ilorin on Monday, the Founder of the NGO, Dr. Misitura Lawal-Arowona, announced that the Foundation would bankroll the surgical bill of the teenage boy.

The hospital bill was immediately settled by the Foundation to facilitate quick intervention by the UITH in Emmanuel’s health situation. As part of follow-up on the patient, the Foundation visited Emmanuel and his family on Saturday at their residence in the Oko Erin In her remarks, the Founder of FAST, Dr. Misitura Lawal-Arowona, expressed delight and appreciation to the team of Surgeons who carried out the operation to further fulfill the mission of the NGO of putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society.

She also expressed concern that lack of support for patients of both minor and major illnesses has led to the death of so many innocent souls who would have been more instrumental to the growth and development of the nation and humanity in general. Dr. Lawal-Arowona, a lecturer in the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry, at the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, further assured Emmanuel and his family of the continuous support of the Foundation.

Speaking to the visiting team, Emmanuel Nwafor thanked the Foundation for rescuing him and bringing hope back to him, saying: “I will like to become a medical doctor when I grow up so that I will be able to assist the less privileged, especially people who don’t have good health and can’t afford to settle their hospital bills.”