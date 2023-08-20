UI@75: BOVAS Petroleum Chairman Nominated As Ambassador Extraordinaire

Ahead of its celebration of 75 years of existence, the management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has nominated the Chairman of BOVAS and Company Limited, Arc. Bamidele Samson as an Ambassador Extraordinaire for the institution.

The team, which was led by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, visited the business mogul to celebrate him at 80 and to deliver the letter of the nomination.

He noted that Arc. Samson’s name rings a bell in Nigeria and beyond for his integrity and trustworthiness.

The VC noted that the organization had been in a mutually beneficial business relationship with the University of Ibadan since 2018, while explaining that the Company had been constantly supplying unadulterated diesel to the University, thus helping to prolong the life span of the University’s generators.

He also acknowledged that BOVAS and Company had made many benefactions to the University through scholarships, and infrastructure upgrades through monetary donations.

Arc. Bamidele Samson with the support of his wife, Dr. Victoria Adunola Samson, Managing Director of the company, acknowledged the honour done to him by the University, recalling that he taught in UI in the early 70s on a part-time basis.

He said he was always wary of doing business with government agencies but the University of Ibadan had not disappointed him. He stated that his company strives as much as possible to give back to society.

Having received the nomination, the businessman promised to be part of the celebration of UI at 75.