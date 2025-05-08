UI Will Sustain Symbiotic Relationship With PAULESI  – VC

Share

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Kayode O. Adebowale, has reaffirmed the university’s commitment to sustaining its mutually beneficial relationship with the Pan African University Life and Earth Sciences Institute (including Health and Agriculture), PAULESI.

Adebowale gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the newly appointed Director of PAULESI, Professor Mubo A. Sonibare, to his office.

Congratulating Sonibare on her appointment following a lengthy selection process, the Vice-Chancellor commended her for adhering to official protocol by visiting his office. He reiterated that PAULESI remains a flagship initiative of the African Union Commission (AUC), aimed at advancing science and technology development in Africa through higher education.

He noted that the University of Ibadan had vigorously competed and eventually secured the hosting rights for PAULESI in West Africa, making it one of five regional institutes established across the continent by the AUC.

“UI management has always supported PAULESI as a strategic partner in achieving the African Union’s vision for a self-reliant and scientifically empowered continent,” he stated.

Adebowale acknowledged the challenges facing the institute, particularly concerning infrastructure and international student accommodation.

He assured the new director of UI’s renewed commitment to facilitating improvements in physical infrastructure and creating a more conducive environment for students from across Africa.

He also encouraged Sonibare to lead with dedication, vision, and integrity, noting that the role comes with significant responsibilities and expectations.

Earlier in her remarks, Sonibare, a Professor of Pharmacognosy in the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Ibadan, expressed her desire to deepen the collaboration between UI and PAULESI.

She emphasized the importance of the institute’s role in enabling Africans to develop homegrown solutions to the continent’s challenges, thereby reducing dependence on external aid.

“PAULESI has not only boosted the global and local reputation of the University of Ibadan, but has also significantly increased the number of international students enrolled in the university,” she said, expressing hope that the collaboration would be further strengthened to fulfill the vision of the founding stakeholders.

